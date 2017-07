The City of Trenton has announced that the Trenton Street Department plans on asphalting Main Street between Crowder Road and 17th Street on Friday, July 28.

The work will begin at approximately 7:00 a.m. and last until approximately 6:00 p.m. Motorists can expect traffic delays if driving through the area and the City of Trenton is advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

All work is weather dependent, and if you have any questions, you may contact the Street Department at 359-6323.