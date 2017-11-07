Trenton schools to honor Veterans on Friday, November 10

Trenton High and Middle Schools invite area Veterans to a student-led program for Veterans Day this Friday, November 10 from 1 o’clock until2:30 in the THS Commons. The student organizations and the vocal music departments have developed a tribute to honor Veterans.

Key Club and Builders Club are hosting a Veteran’s Day coffee beginning at 1 o’clock Friday in the commons. All Veterans are welcome to attend.

Principal Ron Franklin says THS and TMS students are encouraged to invite a Veteran friend to attend the coffee and school assembly.

When Veterans arrive, they should check in at the office, share the name of the student who invited them, and then that student will be called from class to escort the Veteran to the coffee. Students and their significant Veterans will be offered cookies, lemonade, and coffee.

During the coffee social for Veterans, they have the opportunity to view some student-created tributes to Veterans.

Students also have prepared a musical tribute as well. This is a combined effort of the students of Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School.

Franklin, on behalf of the high school and middle school, extends an open invitation to all area Veterans and hope that they will be able to attend on Friday to help the schools honor those who have given so much.

Meanwhile, staff and students at SM Rissler Elementary School are inviting Veterans to a Friday morning assembly that begins at 8 o’clock. Afterward, Veterans may partake of refreshments in the school cafeteria.

Veterans attending also will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Trenton R-9 Rissler school.

