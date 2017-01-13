Trenton Rotary hears presentation on Missouri Department of Corrections

The Trenton Rotary Club heard a presentation from representatives of the Missouri Department of Corrections at its meeting.

Recruiters Steve Brewer and Larry Denney talked about the Department of Corrections employment opportunities.

The department employs more than 11,000 people in 22 institutions in Missouri.

The Chillicothe Correctional Center and Crossroads and Western Missouri correctional centers in Cameron employ more than 1,500 people to oversee more than 5,100 inmates.

Both Brewer and Denney have worked with the Department of Corrections for 20 years.

