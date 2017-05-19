Trenton Rotary hears presentation on Girl Scouts from Shana Norris

Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri Membership Director Shana Norris gave the program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting Thursday.

Norris reported that there are 76 girls in 11 Girl Scout troops in Trenton.

She added that there are 23,310 Girl Scouts in the Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri area, which serves 47 counties.

She said the organization has changed over the years, but the traditions remain the same.

The mission of the organization is to build courage, confidence, and character in girls from kindergarten through 12th grade, and the girls are encouraged to take part in community service projects.

Norris explained that the acronym GIRL stands for Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader, which is what the Girl Scouts strive for its members to be.

She said the organization faces challenges, such as retaining volunteers, troop leaders, and older scouts as well as financial problems.

