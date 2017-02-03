Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on CASA

Linda Overton and Tracy Ross presented information on the Third Judicial Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate Program to the Trenton Rotary Club’s meeting.

Overton and Ross spoke on how the local program representing abused and neglected children in the juvenile system in Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, and Putnam counties has existed for about 20 years.

Overton said CASA works with children who are in the court system “through no fault of their own”.

The program serves as the children’s voice in legal situations and 117 youth are eligible for the program, but only 17 are being served due to a lack of volunteers.

Ross said people interested in volunteering should visit the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program office on the third floor of the Grundy County Courthouse.

