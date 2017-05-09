Trenton resident receives honor among highest-achieving seniors at Central Methodist University

Central Methodist University at Fayette recently held a banquet for 23 of its highest-achieving seniors from the 2016-17 academic year.

Among them from this area was Trenton resident Brielly Roy who is majoring in Marine Biology.

Only students in the top 10 percent of their senior class are invited to become members of Sigma Epsilon Pi – a society that was founded at CMU in 1932. In 1947, it was organized as a local equivalent of the international honor society Phi Beta Kappa, with similar membership requirements.

All of this year’s inductees had cumulative grade point averages of 3.85 or more on the four-point grading scale.

On Sunday evening, Brielly Roy received an excellence in theater arts award from Central Methodist University.

