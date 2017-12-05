Trenton resident considered “person of interest” in Sydney Loofe disappearance

A Trenton resident is considered one of two persons of interest in the disappearance of a Lincoln, Nebraska woman.

Authorities said Tuesday that a body believed to be that of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and evidence a crime was involved was found in southeast Nebraska’s Clay County.

FBI Special Agent Randy Thysse said Loofe was reported missing November 16th. He noted positive identification awaits autopsy results.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said there is evidence of foul play involved in Loofe’s death, and investigators directed officers to where they found the body.

Twenty-three-year-old Bailey Boswell of Trenton and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail of Wilber, Nebraska are considered to be persons of interest and were arrested on unrelated warrants.

Bliemeister said Boswell and Trail’s social media comments led investigators to believe they were the last people with Loofe before she disappeared.

Nebraska court records show Boswell was arrested on a failure to appear warrant in a drug case. Records listed Trail’s charges as being a habitual criminal and felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Loofe’s family and friends say she went on a date November 15th with someone she met online and was last seen in Wilbur.

