Trenton resident awarded scholarship to MU

University of Missouri officials reports Adam Kirby of Trenton has been awarded the Elyzabeth H. Schell Scholarship from the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

Kirby, a junior majoring in agribusiness management, is the son of Glen and Val Kirby of rural Trenton.

Associate dean of academic programs at MU, Bryan Garton, stated Scholarships enable MU to recruit and retain academically talented students to continue with college

The Elyzabeth H. Schell Scholarship was established in 1981 by the estate of Elyzabeth Schell. The Schells were in the dairy business in the Kansas City area and had a strong interest in agriculture. Scholarships are awarded to students whose parents are Missouri landowning farmers or ranchers.

“As the cost of earning a college degree continues to increase, more students are in need of financial assistance,” Garton said, “The goal of MU over the next five years is to increase total annual scholarships awarded from approximately $1.3 to $1.5 million.”

