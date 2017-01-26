Trenton R-9 victim of email spoofing attack

Trenton R-9 School District was a victim of an email spoofing attack Monday.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports an individual pretending to be the superintendent requested all 2016 district employee W-2 information in a message appearing to be from a legitimate Trenton R-9 email address.

Wiebers says a spreadsheet with the information was provided before the request was discovered to be fraudulent.

He adds the school district has been investigating and working to mitigate the impact of the email request since the discovery of its fraudulence Tuesday.

Wiebers says Trenton R-9 notified the I. R. S. of the incident.

