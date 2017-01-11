Trenton R-9 to hold Comprehensive School Improvement Plan meeting

The Trenton R-9 School Board of Education announced at its meeting that the school district will hold a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan meeting later this month.

The CSIP meeting will be in the Trenton High School Commons January 18.

Survey data will be reviewed and strategies to achieve the five Trenton R-9 Board of Education goals will be developed.

The board will hear a full CSIP presentation this spring.

The board also approved three grants by teachers.

Lily Pyrtle is applying for a Walmart Grant of $750 and a GEC Community Foundation Grant of $400 in order to purchase supplies to develop a Makerspace program for students to use at the Rissler Elementary School Library.

The Makerspace would allow students to solve problems and create new things.

Carla Williams is applying for a GEC Community Foundation Grant of $198 to purchase a stationary tricycle for preschoolers.

The stationary tricycle would be a tool to enhance the curriculum and would let students expel extra energy in the classroom.

The board received a letter from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that classified the Trenton R-9 School District as accredited under the fifth year of the Missouri School Improvement Program.

The board approved the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library Frank Drake Fund interest earned of $1767. Trenton R-9 is a steward of the library fund.

School Board Recognition week is January 22nd through 28th.

School board members will receive certificates from the Missouri School Boards’ Association recognizing the members for their dedicated leadership in public education and continuing service to the children of Trenton.

The last day to file for a term on the board of education for the April 4th election is January 17th at 5 o’clock.

Terms of Kevin Bailey, Doug Franklin, and Brandon Gibler will expire April 11th.

Doug Franklin, Brandon Gibler, and Corey Leeper have filed for the three board openings.

Director of Special Services Kristi Davis reported that the district has143 preschoolers and eighty-one percent of those preschoolers use transportation.

Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott reported there were about 11,500 visits to the nurse’s offices at the elementary, middle, and high schools for the 2015-2016 school year.

Gott also recognized January Courage Students of the Month.

The school district already used January 3rd as a make-up day for school being called off due to weather December 19th.

The early out on December 16th and the late start on January 5 will not need to be made up.

If needed, the next five make up days will be May 18th, March 20th, April 18th, May 19th, and May 22nd.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers recognized Suzi Beck for presiding over the National Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences in Las Vegas, Joel Hultman for presenting at the National Council for Social Studies Conference in Washington, DC, and Tim Gilham for leading the Trenton Golden Bulldog Marching Band to the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston, Texas.

