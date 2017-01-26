Trenton R-9 School holds CSIP meeting

The Trenton R-9 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan meeting was held in the Trenton High School Commons Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers says the CSIP committee will share data collected from about 640 online surveys Trenton R-9 received during the meeting.

Wiebers says he hopes the district will have some strategies in mind to meet its goals for the next five years.

The CSIP will need the approval of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education.

He says members of the teaching staff, students, parents, community members, business owners will attend.

The meeting was originally to be held January 18 as it was rescheduled due to multiple people on the planning committee having the flu or their children having the flu.

