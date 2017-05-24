Trenton R-9 Board of Education holds special meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted a resignation and several hires in its special board meeting Tuesday morning.

The board accepted the resignation of special education instructor Brenda Baker.

Hires include Paige Orndorff and Tiffany Luetticke as special education teachers as well as Kim Suttenfield for special education secretary.

Additional summer school hires include teachers Tammy Ockenfels and Tracey Hurley; paras Taron Loyd, Margaret Mollenhour, and Jonine Jaycox; and nurse Kristen Barron.

