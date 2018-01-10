Trenton R-9 Board of Education has full agenda at Tuesday meeting

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved payment of funds to the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved paying the library $1,696.93 in interest from the Frank Drake Library Fund. The school district is the steward of the Frank Drake Library Fund.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers announced the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education classified the Trenton R-9 School District as accredited under the Missouri School Improvement Program 5.

He reported the district will not have to make up the two two-hour delays, last Thursday, January 4th, for a wind chill advisory and Monday, January 8th for slick weather, since school was not canceled.

Wiebers also reported Citizens Bank and Trust gifted the district $2,785.30. The donation came from the Trenton Bulldog Debit Card program. Each swipe of a Bulldog debit card earns the district five cents. Wiebers said there have been 893,891 swipes since the program began in 2011.

He noted School Board Recognition Week is January 21st through 27th. Wiebers thanked the school board for its service to the children of the community. He said certificates from the Missouri School Boards Association will be handed out to the board members.

Wiebers mentioned Wesley United Methodist Church provided a meal to Trenton R-9 staff after the district’s Winter Break.

It was announced that the board terms of Martha Roberts and Cliff Eoeder will expire at the April 10th meeting. Cliff Roeder and Jerry David Whitaker have filed for the two positions. Candidates may file at the district office Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The office will be closed January 15 and filing will end January 16th at 5 o’clock with election day being April 3rd.

Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott reported on the number of nurse visits at the schools during the 2016-2017 school year. Rissler Elementary had the highest number of visits with 7,398. Trenton Middle School had 2,669 visits and Trenton High School had 387 visits. Rissler Principal Jennie Boon reported she schools are starting to see flu cases. Board member Brooke McAtee said she would like to see the schools give flu shots. She also wondered how many students received the vaccination.

Trenton High School Principal Ron Franklin reported the band was chosen to perform at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Basketball State Championship games as a pep band March 17th.

Franklin noted that Trenton High School originally wanted to schedule a free ACT for juniors for February, but the deadline for signing up for the exam was in September. The school will offer a free ACT in April instead. Franklin said he will apply for the free ACT for next school year to be held in February.

Director of Special Services Tara Hoffman reported 148 children are enrolled in the early childhood program. The program runs five days a week with half-day sessions. Hoffman also reported 52 children are served by Parents as Teachers.

Trenton Middle School Principal Daniell Gott introduced the January “Courage” Students of the Month.

The board entered into a closed session.

