Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves substitute teachers

Following an executive session of the Trenton R-9 Board of Education Tuesday evening, approval was given to a list of 36 substitutes who would be eligible to work in the classrooms during the 23017-18 school year.

It was noted the three dozen persons have completed the proper paperwork to be a substitute. Also approved were five substitutes to work as a cook; two as a nurse; and two other subs for custodial duties.

The board employed Terra Anderson as a para professional for Trenton High school.

The annual Secretary of the Board report will be submitted to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The report covers the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Among many financial figures in the report is one that shows the R-9 districts’ balance of all funds at $4,527,000. This includes the incidental, or general fund; plus debt service; and capital project funds. Of that total, nearly $3,281,000 is listed as “unrestricted” funds.

That computes to the Trenton schools fund balance of 29-1/2% when compared to the total expenditures of the past year.

