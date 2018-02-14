Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves salaries for 2018-2019 school year

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved salaries for the 2018-2019 school year for eight administrators during an executive session Tuesday evening.

The approved salaries include those of Superintendent Dan Wiebers for $107,780, Supportive Services Director Kris Ockenfels, $85,273; Rissler Elementary School Assistant Principal Kayli Burrell, $57,060; Middle and High School Assistant Principal Kasey Bailey, $62,132; Special Education Director Tara Hoffman, $54,524; Rissler Principal Jennie Boon, $75,763; Middle School Principal Daniel Gott, $70,374; and High School Principal Ron Franklin for $79,567.

Board Secretary Susan Leeper reports Trenton R-9 views the special education director position as a vice principal administrative position based on the job description, but it is not being compensated equivalently. She says an adjustment was made to the 2018-2019 salary to begin to bring the compensation in line with the job responsibilities.

The board and the superintendent have developed a plan to correct the compensation of the position in the next few years.

