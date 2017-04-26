Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves resignations, new hires

The Trenton R-9 School Board of Education approved resignations and new hires at a special closed session meeting held Tuesday at noon.

Resignations include high school physical education teacher Scott Stevens, elementary computers teacher Natalie Johnson, and four-year-old preschool instructor Carla Williams as well as basketball coach Brooklyn Stevens and para Natalie York.

Hires for next school year include Alexis Whitney of Trenton as an elementary teacher as well as Emily Voorhies and Taylor McCartney as Rissler yearbook sponsors.

Whitney currently teaches at Princeton R-5.

