Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves 2017-2018 budget

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved the 2017-2018 budget as well as the actualization of revenues and expenditures for the 2016-2017 school year at a special meeting Friday morning.

The 2017-2018 budget shows projected revenues of $12,106,750 with projected expenditures of $12,202,201 leaving a projected deficit of $95,451.

Actual revenues for the 2016-2017 school year were $11,746,832.49 with expenditures of $12,298,318.01 which left a deficit of $551,485.52.

Wiebers said most of the deficit spending was on summer projects, technology, and the high school parking lot.

The district’s fund balance is 29.27%.

The board approved zeroing out funds from the incidental fund and transferred them to the teacher fund as required by law.

The board approved the district to pay July bills with the list of bills to be shared in August.

The next regular board meeting will in July with a tax hearing scheduled for the evening of August 8.

Like this: Like Loading...