Trenton, Princeton students perform in Small Ensemble Festival in Columbia

Several Trenton High School students and one Princeton High School performed at the State Solo and Small Ensemble Festival on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia on Friday.

Trenton students receiving a one rating were senior Jacob Davis, baritone sax solo; senior Ellis Gilham, euphonium solo; and junior Claire Utley, violin solo.

Trenton students receiving a two rating were junior Tyler Kidd, timpani solo, and sophomore Jayden McClure, tuba solo.

Princeton sophomore Sierra Bruse earned a two rating on her vocal solo.

A one rating is exemplary, and a two rating is superior.

Like this: Like Loading...