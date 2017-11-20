Trenton Police seek public’s assistance in locating missing Trenton man

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright of the Trenton Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating a missing Trenton man.

This morning, Monday, November 20, 2017, at approximately 4:15 am, Anthony Floyd left his Trenton home for work in Bethany. Mr. Floyd never arrived at work and is reportedly suicidal. He may be in the northern Harrison County area or traveling into Iowa.

Anthony Floyd is described as a white male, 27 years of age, 6’2”, 220 lbs, Brown Hair and Brown Eyes. Floyd was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. He is driving a gold-colored, 2000 Chrysler Town and Country, Mini-Van, with Missouri Plate WL8X7A.

Wright asks that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Floyd, to please contact the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-5557, or by emailing him at [email protected].

