Trenton Police Department to host annual Cops and Bobbers event

The Trenton Police Department will hold the Fifth Annual Cops and Bobbers Fishing Event at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus the morning of June 3 from 9 o’clock to noon.

The event is free for children, and those participating are eligible for prizes.

Children under 11 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and those 16 and older must have a Missouri fishing permit.

The National Wild Turkey Federation will provide lunch.

The Missouri Department of Conservation also sponsors the event.

Businesses, organizations, or individuals interested in helping to provide prizes or wanting more information can call Lieutenant Rex Ross at the police department at 660-359-5557.

