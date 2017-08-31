Trenton Police Department to hold Citizens Police Academy in September

The Trenton Police Department will hold its Fifth Annual Citizens Police Academy starting the end of next month.

Classes will be held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center Thursday nights from 7 to 10 o’clock September 28th through November 16th.

The purpose of the class is to increase understanding between the community and police through education.

Topics will include various aspects of police work, narcotics, administrative functions, investigations, tactical operations, road patrol, traffic, and other aspects of the criminal justice system.

Participants will have the opportunity to participate in a ride along to allow them to be part of an actual shift with the police department as well as a use of force exercise to provide them with first-hand experience with use of force situations and shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.

Those who complete the class will receive a certificate of completion.

Individuals must be at least 18 years old to participate and there is no cost to attend, and pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 15 students.

The application deadline is September 27 and you may call the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-5557 or email Chief Tommy Wright at [email protected] to register.

