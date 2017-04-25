Trenton Police Department takes home Guns-N-Hoses trophy

The team representing the Trenton Police Department won the Battle of the Badges basketball game Saturday night at Trenton High School.

The police scored 51 points while the Trenton fire department team had 37 points.

By halftime, the police department led by only one point 25 to 24.

As a result of their victory, the traveling trophy returns to the police department.

Among other activities was Police Chief Tommy Wright receiving a cream pie in the face from Fire Chief Brandon Gibler. Wright was the loser in the contest determined by the amount of spare change deposited in canisters at various business locations.

Proceeds went to the Lieutenant Eric Lorenz scholarship fund for Grundy County.

