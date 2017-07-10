Trenton Police Department SIL recipient for July is Matt Preston

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright has awarded the June Service Integrity Leadership Award to Officer Matt Preston.

Preston is recognized by his peers for his hard work, dedication to excellence, and drug enforcement efforts.

Wright says Preston’s willingness to take on new challenges and assignments and help his co-workers and the community makes him an asset to the police department.

The Service Integrity Leadership Award is peer nominated and the recipient receives a traveling trophy, a Chief’s Letter of Commendation, and a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

Wright notes that Preston will nominate one of his peers for the award next month.

