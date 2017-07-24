Trenton Police Department reports the arrest of 3 Trenton women

The Trenton Police Department is reporting the arrest of two Trenton women on unrelated charges late last week.

30-year-old Justice Kierra Matthes faces three felony counts: possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine; resisting arrest; and second-degree burglary. All stem from the arrest on Friday in Trenton.

Court information says she is accused of resisting arrest for a felony and failure to comply with requests by Police Officer Matt Preston. The burglary charge stems from alleged unlawful entry at 503 East 22nd Street for the alleged purpose of peace disturbance. Bond is $15,000 cash.

57-year-old Lila Lea Combs of Trenton faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Two misdemeanor counts also were filed: unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and peace disturbance first offense. Bonds total $16,500 dollars cash.

Both Justice Matthes and Lila Combs are scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 25 in the Associate Division of the Grundy County circuit court.

The Trenton Police Department also reports the arrest Monday morning of 26-year-old Tiffany Neese of Trenton on alleged violations of parole.

She was being held at the Grundy County Detention Center pending a return to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Her original charges involved distribution, delivery, or manufacture of a controlled substance as well as a drug possession charge.

