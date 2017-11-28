Trenton Police Department reports nuisance violations up 46%

The Trenton Police Department’s Nuisance Enforcement Report released Monday shows 246 nuisance violations have been filed so far this year.

It also shows there were 168 violations filed at this time last year which is an increase of more 46.43%. The greatest number of violations were for grass and weeds with 137.

The category with the next highest number was trash and debris with 70 violations. The Nuisance Enforcement Report notes 58 violations received citations or summons or were referred to court.

One hundred sixty-five violations were abated and there are 23 pending reinspections or in progress.

The report shows there were 173 total violations filed for 2016.

