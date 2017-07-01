Trenton Police Department reminds residents of hours to shoot fireworks

The Trenton Police Department wishes to remind the Trenton citizens about the fireworks ordinance.

The ordinance says discharging of fireworks is only allowed in the city July 2 and 3 from 8 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night, as well as July 4th from 8 o’clock in the morning to midnight.

No bottle rockets or sky lanterns are allowed.

The ordinance pertaining to fireworks within the city of Trenton reads:

[R.O. 2011 §515.025; Ord. No. 02-29 §1, ; Ord.No. 2012-32 §1, 7-12-12; Ord. No. 2013-30 §1, 8-12-2013; Ord. No. 2015-50 §1, ; Ord. No. 2016-21 §1, ] A. General. 1. Scope. The manufacture of fireworks is prohibited within the jurisdiction. The display, sale or discharge of fireworks shall comply with the requirements of this Article. 2. Permit required. A permit shall be obtained from the fire official for the retail sale of fireworks to consumers. Upon the issuance of the permit, fireworks may be sold in accordance with the terms of said permit during the period of June 20 through July 4. No such permit is required for the wholesale of fireworks . Any sale not conforming to the definition of wholesale contained herein below shall be deemed to have been made at retail. 3. Permit applications. Applications for permits shall be made in writing at least fifteen (15) days in advance of June 20. The sale of fireworks shall be lawful under the terms and conditions approved with the permit and for that purpose only. A permit granted hereunder shall not be transferable, nor shall any such permit be extended beyond the dates set out therein. 4. Definition. “ Fireworks ” shall mean and include any composition or device for producing a visible, audible, or both visible and audible effect by combustion, deflagration, or detonation and that meets the definition of consumer, proximate, or display fireworks as set forth by 49 CFR Part 171 to end, United States Department of Transportation hazardous materials regulations, and American Pyrotechnics Association 87-1 Standards. 5. Definition of wholesaler: Any person engaged in the business of making sales of consumer fireworks to any other person engaged in the business of making sales of consumer fireworks at retail within the State of Missouri. B. Discharge. 1. Public displays. Public displays of fireworks by the jurisdiction, fair associations, amusement parks and other such organizations shall be handled by a competent operator approved by the fire official. The fireworks shall be arranged, located, discharged or fired in a manner that, in the opinion of the fire official, will not be a hazard to property or endanger any person. Unfired fireworks and trash that remain after the display is concluded shall be immediately disposed of in a safe manner approved by the Fire Official. 2. Expectations. Nothing in this Article shall be construed to prohibit the use of fireworks by railroads or other transportation agencies for signal purposes or illumination, or the sale or use of blank cartridges for a show or theater, or for signal or ceremonial purposes in athletic or sports, or for use by military organizations. C. General Requirements And Prohibited Acts. 1. No permissible fireworks may be sold at retail without the securing of the applicable City business license in addition to the permit required hereinabove. The license and permit must be on display at the location where the retail sale takes place. 2. It shall be unlawful to offer for sale or to sell any fireworks to children under the age of fourteen (14) years or to any intoxicated person. 3. At all places where fireworks are sold or displayed, the words “NO SMOKING” must be posted in letters at least four (4) inches in height. 4. No fireworks shall be discharged within six hundred (600) feet of any church, hospital or school building. 5. No fireworks shall be stored, kept, sold or discharged within fifty (50) feet of any gasoline pump, gasoline filling station, gasoline bulk station, or any building in which gasoline or volatile liquids are sold in quantities in excess of one (1) gallon. 6. No fireworks shall be discharged within seventy-five (75) feet of any fireworks retail sale location. 7. Bottle rockets. No person, other than a resident wholesaler selling at wholesale for resale, shall store, possess, offer for sale, expose for sale or sell at retail that type of firework commonly referred to as a bottle rocket. It shall also be unlawful for any person to discharge a bottle rocket in the corporate limits of the City. A “bottle rocket” is defined as a reporting or non-reporting explosive or pyrotechnic material attached to a stick of wood or other material designed to be launched from bottles, tubing, any fixed object, or handheld. 8. Sky lanterns: No person, other than a resident wholesaler selling at wholesale for resale, shall store, possess, offer for sale, expose for sale or sell at retail that type of firework commonly referred to as a “sky lantern.” It shall also be unlawful for any person to discharge a sky lantern in the corporate limits of the City. A “sky lantern” is defined as any type of balloon which requires fire underneath to propel the same. 9. No person shall expose fireworks in any window where the sun may shine through the glass on the fireworks displayed or permit the presence of lighted cigars, cigarettes or pipes in any store or on the premises where fireworks are offered for sale. 10. No person shall ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw the same from a motor vehicle while within, nor shall any person place or throw an ignited article of fireworks into or at such a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people. 11. No person shall discharge, ignite or explode any article of fireworks except between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 10:00 P.M. on July 2nd and 3rd and between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 12:00 Midnight on July 4th of each year. 12. Any stand, facility or premises used for the retail sale of fireworks shall be equipped with an operable fire extinguisher of size and grade 5 ABC or higher. 13. All fireworks shall be contained in their original packaging and no loose fireworks or broken packages shall be displayed or sold.

