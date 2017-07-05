Trenton Police Department investigating possible suicide at motel in Trenton

Authorities responded to an apparent suicide Tuesday morning at the Country Home Inn in Trenton around the noon hour.

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright reports a Smithville, Missouri man was found with a single gunshot wound at Country Home Inn in Trenton Tuesday morning.

Wright says the 66-year-old man was in a room by himself when he was found and was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton where he later died.

Wright says no foul play is suspected, and he believes it was a suicide attempt.

The name of the man has not been released.

