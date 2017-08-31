Trenton Police Department arrests Trenton man on domestic assault charge

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man on Wednesday.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 37-year-old Brian Dale Olson was arrested on the misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree domestic assault, first or second offense, as well as second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court September 12.

Court documents accuse Olson of causing physical contact to an adult family or household member knowing the person would regard such conduct as offensive.

Documents also accuse him of creating a substantial risk to the life and body or health of a child by failing to provide a safe environment for the child.

