The Trenton Police Department arrested a Spickard man Monday for property damage.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 37-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson was charged with felony first-degree property damage. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court November 28th.

Court documents accuse Wilson of puncturing tires on five motor vehicles, owned by Amber Draper, Craig Price, Wilford Price, and Donna Rishel, with a value exceeding $750.

