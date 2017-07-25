Trenton Police Department arrests 2 on assault charges

The Trenton Police Department reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on assault charges Sunday.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 41-year-old Mark Allen Romesburg was arrested on felony third-degree domestic assault with bond set at $3,000.

Court documents accuse Romesburg of causing physical pain to an adult family or household member by repeatedly striking the person causing multiple contusions and lacerations to the face, neck, and elbow.

Fifty-two-year-old Valerie Gaileen Johnson was arrested for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault, bond is $2,500.

Court documents accuse Johnson of causing physical injury to an adult family or household member by biting the person’s hand.

Romesburg and Johnson are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court August 8.

