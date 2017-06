Communications Officer Charely Orndorff has been chosen as the Trenton Police Department’s, May 2017, S.I.L. Award winner.

Orndorff was chosen by her peer for her hard work, dedication, and willingness to go the extra mile.

The S.I.L. Award stands for Service, Integrity, and Leadership and is awarded each month to a member of the Trenton Police Department.

Chief Wright says that Orndorff is a team player who is always willing to help her fellow dispatchers and officers.

