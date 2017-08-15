Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hold public hearing

The Trenton Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings next month.

Both hearings will be held at the Trenton City Hall the night of September 5th at 7 o’clock.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from Paul and Barb Cox for variances in square footage and height requirements for a structure to be built on property at 410 Pleasant View.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Wahoo Concrete Products Company for a minor subdivision to divide a parcel to allow for the sale of two tracts at 2919 Pleasant Plain.

