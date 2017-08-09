Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approves request

Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission met briefly and recommended approval of a request that would convert a vacant business building into apartments.

Jim Bush of Trenton seeks a conditional use permit for property located at 400 East 9th Street. The request changes that location from business use to residential use. It was noted during the hearing parking for tenants would be available at both the front and back of the building.

The request will be forwarded to the Trenton City Council for final action at their next meeting, Monday, August 14.

If approved, Bush’s plan is to convert the building into four apartments.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson said the request received unanimous approval from the Planning and Zoning members attending the hearing Monday night.

