The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at the City Hall to hear two requests the night of March 6th at 7 o’clock.

Jack and Lucinda Guthrie are requesting a revision of the Revised Plat of Riverside Drive Subdivision of Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9 to combine Lots 7, 8, and 9.

Monut LLC is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow for a 120-foot steel pole to be installed in the right of way at 28th and Mable Street.

