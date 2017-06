The Trenton Park Department is seeking bids for several items.

The Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of three sections of four regular swings as well as two tot swings, fencing at Eastside Park, and one ADA compliant drinking water fountain.

Bids will be accepted at Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of June 15th at 2 o’clock.

Call Park Superintendent Jason Shuler at 660-359-2004 for more information and specifications.

