Trenton Park Board tackles a multitude of topics at Wednesday meeting

The Trenton Park Board Wednesday evening approved the Chillicothe Mudcats playing a game in Trenton this summer.

The Mudcats will play the baseball game against the Clarinda As at Burleigh-Grimes Field July 10 with the team using the field at no cost. Doug Doughty with the Mudcats noted five North Central Missouri College students will play on this year’s team. He said he appreciates Trenton’s hospitality when the Mudcats play here.

Park Board President Duane Helmandollar told the Park Board that he hates to see the Rock Barn sitting underutilized, and he would like to see more events held there mentioning the cost to rent the building is minimal. Mayor Doctor Nick McHargue said the Rock Barn could be used to hold flea markets or auctions. Helmandollar said the Parks Department will negotiate with anyone wanting to use it.

Helmandollar also reported a finance committee made up of Park Board committee heads will meet in the next month to work on the 2018-2019 budget.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler reported representatives of the Kirksville Parks Department toured the Trenton Family Aquatic Center because Kirksville wants to open an aquatic center like the one in Trenton.

Shuler noted the Trenton Street Department installed the drainage tube at Moberly Park, and the concrete catch basin will be installed this spring. He indicated new swing arch supports and all of the sand and pea gravel fall material have been installed at the Moberly and Eastside Park playgrounds.

The Parks Department cut down and cleaned up one tree at Eastside Park, and two trees still need to be removed. Shuler expressed appreciation to Trenton Municipal Utilities for their assistance with the tree removal.

Work has been done on the insulation and lining of the interior of the maintenance shop addition. Shuler noted insulating the addition’s ceiling by spray foam will cost $3,400, and the cost to use studs and metal will be $3,000. The board will discuss the matter further after the budget is approved.

