Trenton Park Board hears presentations on maintenance updates

Trenton Mayor Nick McHargue gave the Trenton Park Board $3,000 at the Park Board meeting Wednesday evening. The mayor said the board could use the money for whatever it deemed necessary.

McHargue also said he believed the truck and tractor pull held at the fairgrounds in August had not left the fairgrounds in good shape. The truck and tractor pull was originally to be held as part of the Gooseberry Festival in June. McHargue added that he would look into getting the fairgrounds back in shape since he is in charge of the Gooseberry Festival.

Park Board member Gary Schuett reported that 21 people donated money to the disc golf course. He said 21 trees for the tree plan have been planted, and 19 more will be planted.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler reported that the bathhouse floors at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center have been cleaned. He said mold on the decks and slides was also removed. The depth markers need to be repainted. Shuler reported mold was also removed from the playground equipment at Moberly, Eastside, Van Meter, and Gladys Grimes parks.

He said the Trenton Park Department used about 1,700 of Ultra-Seal to seal 112,550 square feet of surface area on the 1.35-mile walking trail, the road through Moberly Park, and the Upper Moberly tennis court surface. The crack filler and sealer cost $6,483.45.

Shuler added that the Street Department also over-laid an area west of the entrance to Snyder Street, which cost $6,059. The Trenton Street Department will install new arch-style tubing on the west side of Bolser Street between the basketball courts and the street near Moberly Park.

Shuler noted Ben Woodson installed the wall metal and trim to the Upper Moberly Shelter House to complete his Eagle Scout project. The Park Department installed the top, base, window, and door trim.

