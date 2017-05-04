Trenton Park Board approves rates for Aquatics Center

The Trenton Park Board approved rates for the Trenton Aquatics Center at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Daily admission will remain the same at under two years old free, two through 54 for $5, 55 and older for $2.50, and non-swimmers for $1.

A family pass will increase to $190 for up to four household members or a babysitter and up to two additional individuals. A single pass will be $70. A senior pass and lap swimmers will be $20. Pool parties will cost $225 between 6:30 and 8:30 on designated nights.

Pool parties held outside those times will cost $20 per hour plus the regular admission price per person.

A non-profit group party, with a minimum of 25 people, will cost $2.50 per person.

The board raised the rates for swimming lessons for levels one through six by $5.

Level one four-day sessions will cost $25. Level two through six eight-day sessions will cost $40. Water babies eight-day sessions will remain at the same price of $30.

Aquatics Center Manager Alexis Whitney announced the pool will open May 27.

Park Superintendent Jason Shuler said the sound system at the pool will be fixed, and the depth markers will be repainted.

The diving boards were refinished during the winter.

Facilities Committee member Gary Berry reported on the tree nursery. He said he thinks it will be a success with the trees budding. He reported there are 129 total trees at the nursery.

Berry said he asked the Missouri Department of Conservation for a free Tree Plan for Eastside Park, which includes a review of the walking trail.

Park Board President Duane Helmandollar thanked the FFA for helping with the tree nursery.

During his report, Superintendent Shuler also thanked Helmandollar, Berry, and Barnes Greenhouse for their work on the nursery.

Shuler reported the floor was installed in the shop building addition. The trim and doors need to be installed.

He said the ball fields have been worked and smoothed out for the Green Hills Recreation Association teams practices. The association’s first game will be Friday.

Shuler reported that the Van Meter Concession Stand is being repaired.

The roof was taken off Wednesday, and he did not think it was as bad as he originally thought. Shuler believes it will be a cheap fix, but it will be time-consuming.

He also reported that the Parks Department has started spraying the parks for broadleaf weeds, and all of the outside bathrooms in the parks are open.

