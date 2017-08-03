Trenton Park Board accepts bid for stump removal

The Trenton Park Board accepted a bid for stump removal at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The board accepted the bid from Custom Tree Care of Topeka, Kansas for $1,975 which was the lowest bid received. Page Tree Service of Trenton submitted a bid of $2,725 and Hickory Creek Tree Service of Chillicothe submitted a bid of $4,425.

President Duane Helmandollar said by accepting Custom Tree Care’s bid, it keeps the value in bidding.

Member Lynda Lynch reported that the number of attendees at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center is up and noted swimming lessons ended and went well. Lynch noted the depth markers will need repainting after the pool closes for the season August 13th.

Helmandollar reported work will be done on the trees at Eastside Park Tuesday.

Member Curtis Crawford reported he received several comments that the Rock Barn looks good. Superintendent Jason Shuler reported the landing on the north side of the Rock Barn by the double doors was removed. A new footing, landing, and sidewalk down the west side to the restroom door was poured. Shuler added that mold and mildew around the entire perimeter of the Rock Barn courtyard were removed.

All preparations for the North Central Missouri Fair were completed, including assisting with gravel work and fence modification around the new ticket booth.

Shuler said that summer baseball leagues have finished, and a non-competitive slow pitch softball league is now playing its regular season.

He sprayed for crabgrass and broad leaves at the Johnson and Griffin ball fields and plans to spray at Grimes Thursday or Friday.

Trenton City Council Member Allan Quilty attended the Park Board meeting and talked about the Tidy Up Award.

He encouraged everyone to keep their “eyes open” for those who keep Trenton looking nice and nominate them for the award.

