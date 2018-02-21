Trenton Municipal Utility Committee to make recommendations to city officials

Trenton’s Utility Committee is recommending the use of an engineering company to plan water main and sewer line work in advance of street resurfacing projects scheduled in 2019. Utility Director Ron Urton said Larkin and Associates was the top choice among five responses to the TMU request for qualifications.

The recommendation advances to the Trenton City Council and If approved, Urton said the scope of work will be prepared and a price negotiated with the Larkin company.

Sewer main improvements are planned for the Normal Street overlay project from 9th to the high school. Water line and sidewalk improvements are planned along East 9th between Monroe and the 9th street bridge. That’s associated with a MoDOT contractor doing the Highway 6 overlay project through Trenton next year.

Utility committee members last night also discussed a future need for storage of city-owned equipment. The city is using the Quonset huts north of the fire station, but Urton stated those would be removed at some point to allow for a fire training facility.

The committee is asking city officials to obtain information on the potential costs of electrical breaker and relay testing as required by the city’s insurance company. Once that’s determined, Urton said the expense can be figured into the next TMU budget for the fiscal year beginning in May. Testing, which is recommended every five years, is to determine that the utility breakers and relays are in good working order.

