Trenton Municipal Utilities has new policy for renters/non-owners to connect utilities

A new policy for Trenton Municipal Utilities will affect what renters or non-owners of properties will need in order to connect utilities.

The Trenton City Council approved the policy Monday night.

Tenants or non-owners of a residential location must provide a copy of a rent or lease agreement or a copy of a rental or lease verification form in order to connect utilities in their name.

This would include anyone over the age of 18 living at the location, excluding immediate family members under parental guardianship.

The tenant or non-owner must also provide a copy of the occupancy permit showing a landlord or property owner completed an inspection of the dwelling.

The documents will need to be provided at the time of requesting services, a driver’s license or photo identification will also need to be shown.

The policy will go into effect September 1st.

A town hall meeting will be held to discuss the policy at the Trenton City Hall next week.

Landlords or interested parties may attend the meeting the evening of June 20th from 5 to 6 o’clock.

