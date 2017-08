Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory for downtown Trenton to start Wednesday, August 30 due to a valve replacement.

The advisory will affect Main Street from Ninth to Seventh Streets, Eighth Street from Main Street to Haliburton, and Eighth Street from Laclede to Haliburton.

The advisory will begin Wednesday morning at 8 o’clock and expire Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock.

Water will be turned off from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning as well.

Like this: Like Loading...