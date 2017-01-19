Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee winners announced

The Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee was Wednesday morning with winners and alternates selected to compete at the Grundy County Spelling Bee, on February 7th also at the Trenton Middle School.

The sixth-grade winner was Sarah Washburn with the word “paisley.” Sarah Gayhart was the runner-up and Summer Ceradsky was the alternate.

Brice Gibler was the 8th-grade champion spelling the word “sediment.”

Brennon Hemsworth was the runner-up and Halle Lotz is the alternate.

The winning word in the 7th-grade bee was “equestrian” with Tabby Couey named the champion speller. Mallory Sole took second place and Jonin Villacampa was named the alternate.

It was a Couey- sister sweep with Tabby’s sister, Maddy Couey winning the 5th-grade bee with the word “vocabulary.” Victor Markell was the runner-up and Bradyn Sager was the alternate.

Like this: Like Loading...