Trenton Middle School PTO’s Bulldog Battle kicks off tonight at 6 o’clock

The Trenton Middle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will sponsor the Bulldog Battle at Trenton Middle School tonight from 6 o’clock to 8:30.

An open house to view student work displayed in classrooms and hallways will be from 5:30 to 6:30.

Chopped teams will compete in the Family and Consumer Sciences room, and obstacle course teams will compete in the gym.

Local fire and police departments will participate in the event.

Space will be available for school patrons to watch the competitions.

A meal, including hot dogs, nachos, dessert, and a drink will be $5.

Like this: Like Loading...