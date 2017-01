The Trenton Marching Band recognized several students with awards at its banquet recently.

Dylan Gilberton received the award for Most Spirited, Rudy Mathews for Most Improved, Madi Cutsinger for Outstanding Freshman, Lawrence Link for Outstanding Sophomore, Chase Marsh for Outstanding Junior and Best Marcher, Aidan Clark for Outstanding Senior, and Bailey Dannatt-Taylor for Outstanding Color Guard.

The marching band delayed its banquet this school year due to an unusually busy fall.

