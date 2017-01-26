Trenton man waives preliminary hearing on five felony counts

A Trenton man this week waived a preliminary hearing on five felony counts allegedly involving guns and drugs.

36-year-old Samuel Jacob Southers was bound over to division one of Grundy county circuit court for his next court appearance on February 9.

Southers faces Grundy County charges of unlawful use and unlawful possession of a firearm as well as three counts of distribution, delivery, manufacture or the attempt to do so, involving a controlled substance.

Bond remains at $175,000 cash.

Authorities say they began an investigation back in May after Samuel Southers was arrested April 30th at the Poosey Conservation area. Officers had gone to that area of northwest Livingston county after getting reports of multiple gun shots and exploding targets at Poosey.

