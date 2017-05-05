Trenton man turns himself in on child molestation charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four individuals on unrelated charges.

Forty-five-year-old William Griffin of Trenton turned himself in Friday on the felony charge of second-degree child molestation to a child less than 12 years old. His bond is $75,000 cash only.

Twenty-nine-year-old Thomas Kopp of Lexington was arrested in Lafayette County Friday for failure to appear and a probation violation.

The bonds for both total $7,200 hundred dollars cash only. Kopp was originally charged with a misdemeanor for non-support.

Thirty-seven-year-old Curtis Wheelbarger of Trenton was arrested Thursday on the felony charge of driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $3,000 cash or corporate surety.

Court documents accuse Wheelbarger of operating a motor vehicle during a time when his operator’s license was suspended.

Thirty-six-year-old Heather McPherson of Trenton was arrested Thursday for the felony of forgery. Her bond is $10,000 cash or corporate surety.

Court documents accuse McPherson of transferring an employment verification letter and two income receipts to have been made by Heidi Dotson with the purpose to defraud and with the knowledge or belief that they would be used as genuine.

Wheelbarger and McPherson were already serving in Grundy County on prior charges.

All four individuals are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

