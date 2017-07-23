Trenton man to compete in Special Olympics USA Games

A Trenton resident will compete at the Special Olympics USA Games.

James Ross was one of 101 athletes selected for Team “Missouri Magic” to represent the state at the games in Seattle July 1st through 6th, 2018.

He will compete in bocce ball.

Athletes achieving a gold medal in their selected sport at the 2016 State Outdoor Games, 2017 State Indoor Games, or 2017 State Summer Games were eligible for nomination for the team.

Special Olympics Missouri staff screened the applicants and selected two to three individuals per slot.

Staff invited those selected to attend the USA Games Selection Camp last month, and Team Missouri was selected.

