Trenton man thrown from motorcycle after striking deer

A Trenton man was injured last night when, according to the highway patrol, his motorcycle struck a deer two miles south of Spickard.

The highway patrol said 65-year-old Glenn Tucker was thrown from the motorcycle which had been southbound on Highway 65. An officer reported Doctor Tucker received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Extensive damage was noted to the motorcycle in the accident after 9 o’clock Sunday night.

The report indicated Tucker was not using safety equipment.

