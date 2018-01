A Trenton resident, 21-year-old Jacob Tyler Hamilton, is scheduled for arraignment February 13th in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Hamilton was arrested Saturday morning by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County. The prosecuting attorney has filed felony charges accusing Hamilton of possession of a controlled substance, identified as Diazepam.

Hamilton has posted $10,000 bond pending the court appearance.

